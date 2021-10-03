Khabane "Khaby" Lame's Silence Speaks Volumes on TikTok

Khabane ‘Khaby’ Lame is a full-time TikTok star with more than 100 million followers, and has amassed more than 1.5 billion likes through his videos.

He is the first person in Europe and the second in the world to reach 100 million followers on TikTok.

Khabane Lame, popularly known as Khaby Lame is an internet celebrity famous for posting viral videos. His fame began when he went viral on TikTok for making videos that will leave anyone rolling on the floor laughing. But he does not say a single word in any of his videos.

His comic reaction videos and unique expression without any language barrier have gained wide popularity among viewers worldwide. Deadpan expressions and shrugs have become something of a trademark in his videos.

Lame is a 21-year-old Senegalese-Italian creator based in Italy. He began making TikToks under the handle "Khaby Lame" after he lost his job working in a northern Italy factory during the pandemic.

On his account, he posts funny videos where he points out how some people over-complicate things for no reason.

He said he thinks people all over the world like his videos because his comical facial expressions make people laugh, and you don't need to understand a particular language to find it funny.

Where many big video makers use high-quality cameras, intoxicating music, and carefully plan their lighting, Lame frequently just sits in front of the camera. He doesn't bother to optimize the lighting, use color filters or edit his videos at all, which lends an air of authenticity.