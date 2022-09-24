Kicking Culture Forward: Falastin Festival Held in Rome

Rome's suburban Tiburtino III quarter is once again home to a new edition of the Falastin Festival, a four-day initiative organized by the Palestinian Association of Rome and Lazio region and the Palestinian Youth Association.



Created by Palestinian expat Yousef Salman with the aim to foster intercultural understanding and promoting Palestinian culture in the Italian capital, this year's edition of the festival also has a focus on Palestine and Latin America.

Third edition of Falastin festival underway in Rome



Max Civili reports from Rome. pic.twitter.com/39enEgrZHV — Highlights (@highlightsnews1) September 24, 2022

A number of Latin American heads of state came out and spoke loudly proclaiming the rights of the Palestinians and denouncing the Israeli persecution against them at the UN, over the past days. At Rome's Falastin Festival diplomatics from the Bolivian, Cuban and Venezuelan embassies reiterated their support for the just cause of Palestinian people to restore their legitimate rights.

FALASTIN FESTIVAL @ Circolo ARCI Concetto Marchesi, 3^ edizione https://t.co/BLGxjgxYhb — tuttascena1.wordpress.com (@tuttascena1) September 18, 2022

A commemoration of Shireen Abu Akleh was held during a panel on the dreadful living conditions of Palestinian journalists in the occupied territories.

L’Arte contro l’apartheid.



22-25.09: a Roma la 3a edizione del Falastin Festival, che celebra la cultura e la lotta di liberazione del popolo palestinese.#BDS Roma invita artiste e artisti ad animare con le loro espressioni creative lo spazio contro l’apartheid.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/oPDH2nQaHk — BDS Italia (@bdsitalia) August 30, 2022

Recently a new forensic analysis proved that the Israeli sniper who killed her could see that Shireen was a journalist before firing the bullet.

Hi Shine, la più rinomata band femminile reggae italiana apre stasera il Festival #Falastin in programma fino a domenica al circolo Arci Concetto Marchesi. Un festival e un popolo che sono molto cari a tutti e tutte noi di Arci Roma pic.twitter.com/lGf4zbCpdN — Arci Roma (@arci_roma) September 22, 2022

The Falastin festival will continue on Saturday with an initiative commemorating the Sabra and Shatila massacre and a conference on Italy's and the EU's political stance on the plight of the Palestinians. The festival will end on Sunday.