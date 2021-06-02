Kids Take The Aussie Fashion Week by Storm!

Trend-setting sisters aged three and five are taking Australian Fashion Week by storm with their adorable outfits and front row style.

Mia, 5, and Tatiana Escalante, 3, stole the show at the Next Gen ­fashion parade in Sydney on Tuesday, when they arrived at Carriageworks in coordinating outfits and slicked-back buns.

Dressed in puffer jackets, tracksuits and tiny sneakers, the pair looked every inch the influencers as they posed for photos and drew attention away from more seasoned Fashion Week veterans.

The girls, from Sydney, were the guests of luxury haircare brand ghd, who they have been filming content for on social media.

'Ready to take on Australian Fashion Week 2021 with ghd,' the sisters captioned a post on Tuesday.

Mia and Tatiana have a combined following of 179,000 on Instagram, where they share almost-daily photos of their outfits that often feature Gucci sneakers, Burberry T-shirts and Culture Kings tracksuits.

The pair's fashion career started 18 months ago when their mother Nga set up an Instagram account for them, after launching a kids' clothing brand under her daughters' names.

It wasn't long before the pint-sized duo became social media stars and were recruited by brands to promote their clothes.

'The girls' were modelling some T-shirts for a small brand I created,' Nga told Daily Mail Australia.

'They had so much fun dressing up for the photo shoots and spending time together bonding. At the same time, our followers really loved how they were styled and it just took off from there.'

The sisters appeared on the Today Show on Wednesday with their parents Nga and Sebastian, where host Karl Stefanovic was quick to say that kids this young 'shouldn't be doing this stuff'.

'They should be out there in the playground, in the park, with their trucks and doing their own thing and doing kids' things,' Karl said to Mia and Tatiana's parents. 'How would you respond to that?'

'We keep our private life very separate to everything else,' dad Sebastian explained.

'On Instagram, it's just photos, there's nothing else really there. Besides the photos, the girls live a very normal life. They go shopping, they go to school.

'Realistically, they don't even know what's going on. We don't try and put it in their head. We try and keep it very innocent.'

The parents said while they do get a 'couple of negative comments here and there', 95 percent of feedback is positive.

Nga said she started posting more regular photos of her girls in July 2020, focusing on 'matching sister outfits' which instantly attracted a wider audience.

'At that time we had around 7,000 followers, then a few of our photos and reels went viral and that increased,' she said.

Now, the pair command fees for appearances and collaborations.

Nga said brands reach out to them, never the other way round.

She said coordinating tracksuits have quickly become Mia and Tati's signature look, while sleek ponytails, top knots or pigtails with hats are their trademark hairstyles.

'They love wearing anything that's comfortable where they can run and play around in,' she added.

Their parents would not comment on how much the girls earn per post, and said they are not under pressure to continue modelling or working in the public sphere when they are older.

'It really comes down to what they want to do when they grow up,' Nga said.

'We are not pressuring them into anything.'

While they are too young to understand that they are already 'Instagram famous', Nga said shooting in front of the camera has 'certainly helped' to build their confidence.

She avoids posting personal photos online to protect her girls and ensure their feed remains a positive space.

'We don't post much of our personal life on the page,' she said.

'It focuses primarily on the girls' fashion and the way we style clothing that can inspire other kids and families.'

