Kind-Hearted Man Adopts 5 Siblings So They Won't be Separated

A 48-year-old single father from New York, who has fostered over 30 kids in 15 years, has now adopted all five siblings so that they are not separated.

Lamont Thomas, who works as a caterer, adopted five siblings, all under the age of 6, after he found out they were going to be split-up.

Thomas who first decided to foster all five kids - Zendaya, Jamel, Nakia, Major and Macaela, adopted them last month to guarantee they stay a family. "I had to help them. They deserved to be raised together," Thomas said.

According to reports in MSN, Thomas is a divorced father of two who first adopted his foster child, Michael Perez, back in 2001. "He (Perez) was a good young man and I just hated to see him in the system," Thomas said.





Perez who now works as a nurse said, "I don't believe that I would be the person that I am today without the morals that he instilled in me, the extended family that I have now." But after Perez became independent, Thomas went on to foster more than 30 children in Buffalo, New York, over the next 15 years.

"Every child that I have had, it was my goal to make a difference in their lives," said Thomas.

Speaking about Thomas adopting five siblings, Perez said, "It really was a shocker. I didn't expect for him to restart and to do it all over again. It's just amazing."

This article has been adapted from its original source.