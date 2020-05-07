King Abdullah Salutes The Voluntary Efforts of Jordanians in Keeping Covid-19 at Bay

King Abdullah on Wednesday commended the exceptional voluntary efforts carried out around the Kingdom during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, saluting several charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

During a meeting with a group of volunteers, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty extended his best wishes to them on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and thanked them for their efforts, expressing pride in their determination and noting that he has been following their work throughout the COVID-19 crisis, according to a Royal Court statement.

Addressing the group via teleconference, King Abdullah offered the volunteers his support, saying their work is inspiring.

For his part, Crown Prince Hussein underscored the value of volunteerism, noting the need to bolster coordination among different initiatives across governorates in order to benefit the largest possible number of people.

Moreover, His Majesty was briefed by the volunteers on their initiatives, which include raising awareness on COVID-19 and the necessary preventive measures, distributing food packages and financial aid to underprivileged families and daily labourers, providing assistance in transporting patients to hospitals in coordination with civil defence, delivering medication to patients at their homes and sterilising public spaces and institutions.

This article has been adapted from its original source.