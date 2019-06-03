King Makes a Surprise Visit to Orphaned Children Before Eid

King Abdullah, in surprise visits on Sunday, checked on the conditions and needs of children and orphans at Mabarrat Um Al Hussein and Hamza Bin Abdelmuttalab Islamic Cultural Association for the Care of Orphaned Girls, ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

At Mabarrat Um Al Hussein, King Abdullah was briefed on the services it provides to orphans, commending its programmes, especially those aimed at social integration, a Royal Court statement said.

The King visited Mabarrat Um Al Hussein, which receives annual support from the Ministry of Social Development as part of Royal initiatives, in 2012.

The institution, which was founded in 1958, offers education, training and care to children between the ages of six and 18.





The King also toured the facilities of the Hamza Bin Abdelmuttalab Islamic Cultural Association for the Care of Orphaned Girls in Marka, which was established in 1984, according to the statement.

The King visited the association in 2007. It offers healthcare and education to beneficiaries between the ages of six and 18.

The King directed Royal Court officials to provide the two institutions with the necessary support and equipment to ensure better services to beneficiaries.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Adviser to The King for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh and Adviser to The King for Policies and Media Kamal Al Nasser accompanied the King on the visits, the statement added.

