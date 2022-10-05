Korean Illustrator Kim Jung Gi Dies 'Suddenly' at The Age of 47

South Korean illustrator and artist Kim Jung Gi died at the age of 47 from a heart attack two days ago, the artist's official Instagram shared a post today.

According to the announcement, the Korean illustrator finished his last schedule in Europe and went to the airport to catch his New York flight.

Jung Gi experienced chest pains at the airport and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but he passed away hours later.

'We lost another legend,' We are heartbroken,' and 'I'm horrified and so sad to read this,' fans posted online mourning their beloved, talented Korean illustrator.

About Kim Jung Gi: