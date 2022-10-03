Palestinian Artist Pays Tribute to Rayyan Suleiman

Palestinian artist Taqi Spateen shared an artwork he made recently on the Apartheid Wall in Bethlehem to pay tribute to the seven-year-old Palestinian kid who instantly died while chased by Israeli soldiers.

Rayyan Yaser Suleiman was heading from school to his house before collapsing and passing away of a heart attack while running away from Israeli forces in the village of Tuqu in the occupied West Bank.

(Photo by Palestinian artist Taqi Spateen/ Instagram)

With the title "Halloween", the Palestinian artist drew an Israeli soldier with his head replaced by a pumpkin and on the right side Spateen painted a school bag floating in the air with an angel sign above it.

Taqi explained he wanted to deliver a message to the world through his latest artwork that while everyone is joyfully celebrating Halloween, people in Palestine are living in horror every day under the occupation.

Taqi Spateen posted his artwork on his official Instagram account, where he has over 9K followers, and wrote: "You celebrate the horror & we live in it. Oh world ! If you are looking for a scary costume, we have a kid whose heart stopped and he died just seeing this costume (IOF)."