Kuwait: Car Mechanics Struggle Amid The Pandemic

Car mechanics in Kuwait are facing a variety of problems – some with customers and others with landlords, as well as with the authorities.

Kuwaiti car mechanic Yasin told Kuwait Times about a new rule set by the Municipality.

He said, “A few weeks back, a municipal inspector passed by and gave us a warning, saying we are not allowed to open the hood of any vehicle outside the garage. But we have limited space in the garage, and also need to serve customers who come when the garage is full.”

The municipal staff didn’t suggest any solution. Yasin said, “We asked for an additional license for the space in front of the garage, as we already pay rent for the whole space including the pavement. But they refused and said the pavement cannot be licensed.

Hasan, a mechanic at an automotive detailing and painting shop, complained of not getting paid for his work by customers. “It has happened many times, and is still happening. Some customers after receiving the car drive away and stop answering my calls. Sometimes they say they will go to the bank to withdraw money or tell me to wait till they get their salary, but they never come back,” he said.

Mechanics in Kuwait working on a car. (Shutterstock archive)

Abu Shanab, another car mechanic in Shuwaikh, complained competition has increased recently.

“We are not doing well. Our revenues have fallen a lot. New garages have entered the business lately and provide very cheap services. Customers are looking for a cheap price, so I had to reduce the charges for my work to face the high competition and be able to work,” he said.

Bilal, who works for another garage, complained of the poor quality of some commercial spare parts, saying the market is awash with them.

“In general, business was much better before the pandemic. Now it’s more difficult as we have less work. Also, rising rent is a problem. The landlord increased our rent from KD 730 to KD 850. I had to release one of the workers to compensate for the rent increase. If I don’t make a profit for a month, I will be paying for two to three months to make up the shortfall,” Bilal said.

