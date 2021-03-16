  1. Home
  3. Kuwait Docks The Lowest Birth Rate in The 'Corona Year'

Published March 16th, 2021 - 08:24 GMT
Kuwait registers lowest birth rate in 2020

Kuwait registered the lowest birthrate in 15 years during the “corona year”, with 50,409 births in 2020, the lowest since 2005, when the number of births was 45,459.

Births dropped in 2020 by 2.9 percent (1,517 births) compared to 2019, during which the number of births was 51,926.

Kuwaiti births dropped in 2020 by 1.8 percent (572), with 31,295 births compared to 31,870 in 2019. Expat births dropped 4.69 percent (942) to 19,114 in 2020, compared to 20,056 in 2019. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:KuwaitThe Gulf Cooperation Councilbirth ratescoronavirus

Via SyndiGate.info


All rights reserved. © Kuwait Times Newspaper 2021

