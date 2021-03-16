Kuwait Docks The Lowest Birth Rate in The 'Corona Year'

Kuwait registered the lowest birthrate in 15 years during the “corona year”, with 50,409 births in 2020, the lowest since 2005, when the number of births was 45,459.

Births dropped in 2020 by 2.9 percent (1,517 births) compared to 2019, during which the number of births was 51,926.

Kuwaiti births dropped in 2020 by 1.8 percent (572), with 31,295 births compared to 31,870 in 2019. Expat births dropped 4.69 percent (942) to 19,114 in 2020, compared to 20,056 in 2019.

