Kuwait Holds Longest Public Iftar Table

The ‘Amir of Humanity’ Volunteer Team organized the longest Iftar table at the Friday Market recently under the auspices of the Voluntary Work Department in the Public Authority for Youth, reports Al-Qabas daily.

In a statement to the daily, founder and head of the team Ali Karam revealed this is the third year they are holding the event. “It started in 2018 in Souk Mubarakiya where 6,000 people had Iftar.

In 2019, it was held in the Friday Market with 9,000 beneficiaries,” he added. After a two-year hiatus due to the Corona pandemic; the event was held once again on Friday with 11,200 beneficiaries.

Many volunteer teams were part of the preparations for the event, Karam concluded.