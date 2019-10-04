Kuwait Issues Guidelines to Prevent Fake News

Kuwait’s Center for Government Communication (CGC) has presented several recommendations and guidelines for ministries and other government bodies, such as ways to publish their activities and news on social media platforms in a bid to prevent and curb the spread of rumors in an organized and effective manner, reports Al-Qabas daily.

According to government sources, the recommendations emphasized the need to avoid publication of pictures of ministers, officials or employees with any statement, attach the country’s official logo as an alternative, not to publish news on personal receptions, prohibit employees from issuing any statement in the name of the ministry, and to limit statements with the name of the ministry.

Sources disclosed the guidelines cover only social communication platforms, except the statements issued for newspapers.

