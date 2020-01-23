Kuwaiti Police Arrest Married Couple for Sharing Immoral Video

Kuwait arrested a married couple on Tuesday after they posted an "immoral" video clip of themselves on social media.

A Kuwaiti security source told local media that a suit has been filed with the public prosecution against the couple, charging them with violation of public decency.

Detectives identified the couple from the video and raided their house as part of their investigation.

The couple allegedly published the video with the deliberate aim of provoking their followers, Saudi media reported.



In the video, the husband brushes his wife's hair as they joke to the camera. The man, who is from the Bidoon - Kuwait's stateless minority - and his Kuwaiti wife posted the video on Twitter, according to Erem news.



The video provoked a strong backlash as it is seen to go against the traditions of Kuwaiti society.

There are approximately 100,000 Bidoon in Kuwait, who have lived in the country for at least generations but have been denied citizenship by the Kuwaiti government.

They say that their ancestors lived in remote rural areas and failed to register with the authorities when Kuwait gained its independence from the UK in 1961.

Kuwait, which is one of the richest countries in the world, treats them as illegal residents and denies them access to healthcare, education, and employment.



This article has been adapted from its original source.