Kuwaiti Police Arrests Man Dressed as a Woman

Security officers have arrested an unidentified Kuwaiti cross-dresser and handed him over to the concerned authority, reports Al-Rai daily.

The suspect was initially ordered to pull over for violating a traffic law – driving a car with tinted glasses. The Al-Anba daily identified the suspect as a 19-year-old youth.

The daily said at the time of arrest at dawn the teenager was wearing women’s clothes (a skirt and a shirt) and full make-up. Police have seized from with him a handbag with a makeup set.





This article has been adapted from its original source.