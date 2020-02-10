Kuwaiti Police Question Man for Kidnapping, Raping 8-Year-Old Egyptian Boy

The Jahra Personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have arrested the man who had allegedly, lured, kidnapped a 8-year-old Egyptian boy from a public garden, driven him to an open area and molested him before returning him to the same place from where he had kidnapped him, reports Al-Anba daily.

The arrest came after the parents of the victim filed a case with a police station in Jahra and after the arrest police discovered the suspect was wanted in three other cases of breaking into parked vehicles – in Salmiya and Al-Jahra — and robbing passersby by impersonating police in Al-Ardhiya. The suspect is believed to be a Kuwaiti, born in 1982 and identified only as H.A. He was reportedly picked up from a police line-up by the victim.



The daily added, at the time of arrest the suspect was in a passenger seat of a four-wheeler, driven by another. The daily added, when the suspect felt he was being tailed by securitymen, he tried in vain to escape and the motorist drove in the opposite direction and collided with a lamppost. The suspect then climbed out of the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot but he was chased and arrested.

This article has been adapted from its original source.