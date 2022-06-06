  1. Home
  Kuwaiti Stores Start to Remove Indian Products to Register Muslim Anger

Kuwaiti Stores Start to Remove Indian Products to Register Muslim Anger

Published June 6th, 2022
(Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Stores and shops have started removing Indian products from their shelves as part of a boycott campaign prompted on the social media. 

The response is being made to register the anger of Arab Muslims against the remarks made by Indian officials against Prophet Mohammad.  

 

 

Loading content ...