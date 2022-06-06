Kuwaiti Stores Start to Remove Indian Products to Register Muslim Anger

ALBAWABA - Stores and shops have started removing Indian products from their shelves as part of a boycott campaign prompted on the social media.

VIDEO: Superstores in Kuwait remove Indian products from their shelves after remarks on the Prophet Mohammed by an official in India's ruling party prompted calls on social media to boycott Indian goods pic.twitter.com/AD1J3wTY2g — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 6, 2022

The response is being made to register the anger of Arab Muslims against the remarks made by Indian officials against Prophet Mohammad.