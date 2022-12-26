Kuwaiti women afraid to speak up against violence

Kuwait has recently witnessed a marked rise in the number of women turning to security and human rights authorities to enforce their rights due to the violence they face. In Kuwait, 71 percent of women have experienced physical abuse, 81 percent have experienced sexual abuse, 89 percent have experienced psychological abuse, 75 percent have experienced violence because of cultural or religious reasons and 65 percent of women were battered, facing severe abuse.

On Dec 5-6, @arableague_gs launched the Arab Declaration on combating all forms of violence against women and girls. The Declaration is the fruit of efforts of the Coalition of Women MPs from Arab Countries, among others including WFD.



Find out more👇https://t.co/fjuKgyWpZv — Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) (@WFD_Democracy) December 21, 2022

Speaking to Kuwait Times, Mohammad Al-Jasem, a lawyer and Interpol-accredited expert in international law enforcement cooperation, said there is no distinction between men and women in law, as assault is an assault and a crime. Jasem revealed that the problem with filing a case by the abused person is that it has to be filed by themselves. “The person concerned must file her case. There are many people who want to help abused women, but the court will only accept a case from the person concerned. If the woman waives her right, no law protects her unless the assault was in a public place,” he said.

Rise in the number of women reporting abuses in Kuwait https://t.co/H8XYegVo7R — KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) December 25, 2022