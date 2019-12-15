Kuwait's Emir Condemns Assault on Parliamentary Speaker

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday condemned the attempt to physically assault national assembly speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem when he was offering his condolences at the Sulaibkhat cemetery.



His Highness the Amir said in a cable to Ghanem that the attempted attack does not represent Islamic values and the manners and practices of the Kuwaiti people who are known for their unity at all times. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah also sent similar cables to Ghanem.



In statements to reporters yesterday, Ghanem thanked the Amir for his generous gesture. Ghanem said in a statement on Twitter late Wednesday night that someone tried to assault him physically and was stopped by his brother Fahad. He said that he was offering his condolences to a number of Kuwaiti families for the death of their relatives at Sulaibkhat cemetery. He said he saw a man whom he knew very well and shook hands with him.



Ghanem said that he shook hands with another man next to him and extended his hands for a third man with them. The third man refused to shake hands and then made some unacceptable remarks to Ghanem who told him it was a shame to make such remarks at the cemetery.



Ghanem then turned his back and was walking away when the man tried to hit him from behind but was stopped by Ghanem’s brother Fahad who was with him, according to the statement. The speaker stressed that the man who tried to assault him only represents himself and does not represent his family. Ghanem also denied “baseless” rumors that filled social media.



Ghanem also told reporters in the assembly that the assembly could resume its regular sessions on December 24 if Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah forms the new cabinet next week.

A number of lawmakers criticized the delay in the formation of the new cabinet saying the process has taken longer than usual and has obstructed the functioning of the assembly. MP Bader Al-Mulla warned yesterday that the delay in the cabinet formation could strain the assembly relations with the government, adding that the prime minister should make a positive impression by accelerating the process.