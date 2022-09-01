  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. La Tomatina - A Spanish Joy of Frolic

La Tomatina - A Spanish Joy of Frolic

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 1st, 2022 - 08:38 GMT
Tomatina fest
The annual "Tomatina" festival in the eastern Spanish town of Buñol, on August 31 (AFP)

ALBAWABA - Its going viral and full of tomatoes. People throw tomatoes at each other for a full week. But you have to pay for the pleasure. Spain's festival in the city of Bunol in Valencia has been going on since 1945.

Its called La Tomatina where people literally drown themselves in over-ripe tomatoes. This time the festival which takes place at the end of August but has been suspended for the last two years because of the coronavirus virus pandemic, has been celebrated in full red, juicy style with bodily bathes.

The pictures are amazing. And videoclips tell the story with captions of the narrative behind the festival with incredible thousands and thousands of tomatoes being thrown away.

Its an interesting festival with the world talking about it. 

 

Tags:BunolTomatinaSpainValenciaCovid-19pandemic

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...