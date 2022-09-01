La Tomatina - A Spanish Joy of Frolic

ALBAWABA - Its going viral and full of tomatoes. People throw tomatoes at each other for a full week. But you have to pay for the pleasure. Spain's festival in the city of Bunol in Valencia has been going on since 1945.

VIDEO: Spain's tomato fight fiesta returns after pandemic.



Spain's Tomatina festival returns, drawing tourists to the town of Buñol in Valencia. Thousands of revellers splatter each other with tomatoes, celebrating the return of the giant food fight after a two-year absence

Its called La Tomatina where people literally drown themselves in over-ripe tomatoes. This time the festival which takes place at the end of August but has been suspended for the last two years because of the coronavirus virus pandemic, has been celebrated in full red, juicy style with bodily bathes.

Thousands of revelers participate in the #Tomatina, the annual tomato food fight festival, on August 31st in #Bunol, Spain

Thousands of revelers participate in the Tomatina, the annual tomato food fight festival, on August 31st in Bunol, Spain

The pictures are amazing. And videoclips tell the story with captions of the narrative behind the festival with incredible thousands and thousands of tomatoes being thrown away.

An estimated 15,000 people participated in the Tomatina food-fight festival in Bunol, Spain. The revelers hurled over 143 tons of over-ripe tomatoes for the 75th edition of the tradition after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its an interesting festival with the world talking about it.