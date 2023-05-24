Last Chinese emperor watch sells for $6.2m

ALBAWABA - At a recent Hong Kong auction, a remarkable Patek Philippe watch, formerly owned by the last emperor of China's Qing Dynasty, achieved a record-breaking sale of $6.2 million (HK$49 million).

This exquisite timepiece, one of just eight known Patek Philippe Reference 96 Quantieme Lune watches, surpassed the initial estimate of $3 million.

A Patek Philippe watch worn by the last emperor of China’s Qing Dynasty sells for $6.2 million https://t.co/lgducQAhED — Bloomberg (@business) May 24, 2023

The watch held great historical significance as it was gifted by Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the last emperor, to his Russian interpreter during his imprisonment by the Soviet Union.

The identity of the fortunate buyer remains undisclosed, adding an air of intrigue to this exceptional transaction.

The sale, called “The Imperial Patek Philippe” and held at auction house Phillips Asia in the West Kowloon Cultural District, also included other objects that once belonged to the emperor.