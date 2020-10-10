Lebanese Billionaire Forks Out $28 Million on Her 40th Birthday in Spain

A billionaire birthday girl celebrated her 40th with a lavish party costing £21.5million - some £20million of which was spent on an extravagant jewel-encrusted cape dress.

The Lebanese woman, who has not been named, hosted a socially-distanced soiree for 10 of her close family and friends this week at her mansion in Mijas, Spain, which was connected via video conference to 20 mini parties held simultaneously around the world, attended by a total of 150 guests.

There was no expense spared, with guests at the primary and remote parties all treated to lavish gifts and the birthday girl paying for the catering, drinks and cleaning on behalf of her stand-in hosts.

But the woman of the hour made sure all eyes were on her and donned a £20.1million cape for the night.

The custom design was inspired by a modern day Middle Eastern abaya dress and was created by UK-based designer and artist Debbie Wingham, 38, who also planned the party.

The stunning cape was studded 15 rare red diamonds ranging in size from one and a half to four carats worth £18.3 million in total.

It also sparkled with 20, three-carat black diamonds worth £150,000; 10, three-carat white diamonds worth £600,000; one blue diamond just under three carats worth £100,000 and six, two-and-half carat yellow diamonds worth £420,000.

It was finished off with around 4,000 tiny single carat diamonds worth £100,000 and 1,000 fresh water pearls valued at £80,000.

Wingham was helped with the cape design by digital artist Gary McQueen, the nephew of the late London-based fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

To complete the look, the birthday girl added a face shield adorned with a £250,000 custom necklace from Bulgari.

Each guest at the primary party in Spain received a face mask decorated with a £65,000 diamond bracelet that was theirs to keep.

Although Covid-19 restrictions meant she couldn't have all of her loved ones there in person, the generous hostess arranged for a further 150 guests to join her by video conference from 20 mini parties hosted by friends at properties around the globe.

Two events took place in London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Kuwait and Qatar, three events were held in Dubai and one each in Paris, Tokyo and Moscow.

A £16,000 party hamper filled with fine food and wine was sent to each address for her friends to enjoy.