Lebanese Police Shuts Down All Night Clubs to Contain Covid-19

Two units from the Tourist Police aided by members of the Internal Security Forces overnight hit the streets to “shut down all nightclubs that did not abide by the closure order” issued by Tourism Minister Ramzi Msharrafiyeh and Lebanon’s anti-coronavirus panel.

Al-Jadeed TV said the security forces moved at the instructions of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Msharrafiyeh and Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi.

Lebanon’s government-linked anti-coronavirus committee had on Friday recommended extending the closure of educational institutions and nurseries until March 14 and called for shutting down sport clubs, nightclubs, cinemas, fairs, theaters and other venues that witness gatherings.

It said nightclubs should be closed until next Sunday.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan warned Friday that Lebanon is no longer in the “containment phase” regarding the virus, citing the arrival of infected Lebanese citizens from countries not categorized as hotbeds of the virus, such as Egypt and the UK.

Lebanon’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 28 on Saturday after six new cases were recorded.