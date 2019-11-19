Lebanese Pop Star Hopes to Fix His 'Baklava' Nose

A Lebanese pop star is hoping to have his fifth rhinoplasty to fix his deformed nose that he insists looks like a 'baklava.'

Sammy Kates is seeking the help of Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow after another plastic surgeon told him there is nothing he can do to fix his nose, which has only gotten worse and worse since his first rhinoplasty.

'My nose looks like it doesn't belong on my face. It looks like a little baklava,' he says in a preview clip for Monday night's episode of the E! reality series Botched.

'It's a short nose. I don't have a bridge. The nostrils are very small. It's not aesthetically pleasing,' he admits.

The Lebanon-native, who always dreamed of coming to the United States, says he started getting into music and singing after visiting California.

'I was screaming in the car, "Los Angeles, I'm here. I'm going to be a star,"' he recalls of his first time in Hollywood.

Sammy says his big break happened when a song of his was played at a huge music festival in Chile, and he 'became famous overnight.'

However, when he returned to Lebanon at the age of 25, he accidentally smashed his face into a wall and required surgery.

'I went to [see] a plastic surgeon and he said he had to break my nose to straighten it and suggested that to build the bride outwards, to put a foreign material called Gore-Tex,' he explains.

'So I went under, and a week later, when he removed the plaster, I had a beautiful, gorgeous nose.'

Although he was happy with his appearance, things took a turn for the worse when his friend saw some hairs 'sticking out' of his new nose and advised him to get it waxed.

'I went to the beautician, she actually like pulls the wax out. It was beyond painful,' he recounts. 'Days later, I started seeing something protruding out of my nose. It was the Gore-Tex.'

Sammy says his nose 'got infected' and the 'material started coming out,' leading him to have his second rhinoplasty, which was not nearly as successful as the first.

'I was horrified. I looked deformed,' he says, admitting that he has gone one to have two more surgeries.

'My nose was getting worse and worse and worse,' he explains. 'In 2008, I decided to see a doctor to have my fifth rhinoplasty, and he couldn't do anything. That was it, and I had to accept it.'

Sammy is meeting with the Botched doctors to see if they will be able to give him his old nose back after years of suffering.

'I would love to breath better and for my nose to look better,' he says.

This article has been adapted from its original source.