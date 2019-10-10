Lebanon Wonders: Who is the $4.6M Lotto Winner?

The identity of a lucky Lebanese resident who won a Lotto jackpot of more than LL6.9 billion ($4.6 million) remains unknown, despite circulation of a photograph of a would-be winner on Lebanese media.

Draw 1,759 of the Lotto resulted Monday in a jackpot of LL6,926,496,083. The winning numbers were 12, 18, 23, 38, 40, 41 and 35. Following the results, local media circulated a picture of a young man named Charbel Makhoul, saying he had won the nine-figure sum.

However, Makhoul’s father, also named Charbel, later posted a status update on Facebook denying his son was the holder of the winning ticket. “Thank you to everyone for their congratulations ... but neither my son nor I have won. We ask everyone to stop spreading this fake news,” he wrote.





This article has been adapted from its original source.