Lebanon Wonders: Who is the $4.6M Lotto Winner?

Published October 10th, 2019 - 11:12 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The identity of a lucky Lebanese resident who won a Lotto jackpot of more than LL6.9 billion ($4.6 million) remains unknown, despite circulation of a photograph of a would-be winner on Lebanese media.

Draw 1,759 of the Lotto resulted Monday in a jackpot of LL6,926,496,083. The winning numbers were 12, 18, 23, 38, 40, 41 and 35. Following the results, local media circulated a picture of a young man named Charbel Makhoul, saying he had won the nine-figure sum.

However, Makhoul’s father, also named Charbel, later posted a status update on Facebook denying his son was the holder of the winning ticket. “Thank you to everyone for their congratulations ... but neither my son nor I have won. We ask everyone to stop spreading this fake news,” he wrote.


