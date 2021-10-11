Let's Rise Together to Help Uplift Women in Need

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

This month people all over the world show their support for everyone affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer is a disease that affects both men and women and is among the most common cancers. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and throughout the year—people wear pink ribbons to honor survivors, remember those lost to the disease, and support the progress we are making together to defeat breast cancer.

#BreastCancerAwareness You—the fighters, the survivors, the remembered—are the definition of bravery! ORU’s thoughts and prayers go out to the mothers, grandmothers, daughters, sisters, and men too who fight fiercely against breast cancer. #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/gVgC0nxtmj — OralRobertsU (@OralRobertsU) October 8, 2021

Awareness surrounding breast cancer is incredibly important as early detection, often through screening, can catch the disease when it is most treatable.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.

It's Pink October! Let everyone know it's all about the "tatas" this month! #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth pic.twitter.com/ZAk0iNQE54 — Locum Professionals (@locum_pro) October 4, 2021

Breast cancer is a life-threatening illness, but it can also be treatable with early detection and other preventive measures. One of the top priorities is educating women on what they can do to be proactive with their breast health. Knowledge and early detection save lives.