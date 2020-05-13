Libya’s GNA Launches Virtual Platform For Distance Learning

Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) launched on Tuesday a virtual platform for distance learning, maintaining anti-coronavirus measures in place.

This came at a time the UN voiced its concern towards the negative effects the war in Tripoli, Libya’s capital, could have on measures to stem the spread of the virus.

GNA’s Education Ministry said that the platform launched is part of its efforts to ensure the continuation of the education process amid the shutdown of schools.

In mid-March, the ministry decided to close all schools and use television channels and electronic platforms to broadcast lessons. Since that date, it has spoken of resorting to new distance learning programs in cooperation with UNICEF, but that was not activated until Tuesday.

Education Ministry Deputy Adil Jomaa, last week, said that the joint committee of the National Center for Disease Control and the Ministry of Education discussed recent recommendations for the gradual reopening of schools.

Jomaa pointed out that the recommendations were submitted to the Supreme Committee for Confronting the Coronavirus.

The National Center for Disease Control announced that its labs received 100 new samples to test for COVID-19. All samples, according to the Center, tested negative.

The Center clarified that coronavirus data indicated that there are 64 positive cases nationwide, 28 of which have recovered. There have been three deaths so far.

In other news, Libyan Customs revealed that 300 Tunisians stranded in Libya due to coronavirus measures have returned safely after passing through Ra's Ajdir border crossing.

Libya is expanding quarantine facilities across the country, and the Sabha municipality in southern Libya said Tuesday that it has opened a 60-bed center to treat people infected with the virus.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said Libya remains "extremely vulnerable to coronavirus due to intensified fighting and insecurity, despite prevention and preparedness by authorities with UN support to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

