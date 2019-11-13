Listening to Music in the Car Can Keep Your Heart Healthy

Listening to Adele in the car could reduce stress and help to keep people's hearts healthy, according to scientists.

Researchers carried out a small study on young women on the roads in Brazil and found listening to Enya and instrumental versions of Adele songs calmed them.

Piano versions of chart-toppers Someone Like You and Hello were included on a playlist designed to chill out drivers stuck in traffic.

The music reduced fluctuations in their heart rates which, over time, could help them avoid serious health problems.





Music has been found to subconsciously influence brain wave rhythms and regulate activity in the nervous system, lowering blood pressure and heart rate.

Scientists at two universities in São Paulo, Brazil, worked with Oxford Brookes University and the University of Parma in Italy.

They studied five women – an extremely small amount for a scientific experiment but 'with the aim of circumventing possible car accidents' – in Marilia, Brazil.

Each of the women drove a busy 1.8mile (3km) route around the city in a car provided by the researchers in rush hour journeys which took around 20 minutes.

In one test they drove in silence and in the next they listened to music, and their heart rates were measured throughout the study.

Songs on the heart-calming playlist were instrumental versions of Hello and Someone Like You by Adele, Exile by Enya, Christian musician Chris Tomlin's instrumental of Amazing Grace, and a meditation tune called Electra by Airstream.

'We found that cardiac stress in the participants in our experiment was reduced by listening to music while they were driving,' said Professor Vitor Valenti.

Cardiac stress is a measure of how much strain is being put on the heart, and Professor Valenti and his colleagues focused on the pulse fluctuations.

When people are stressed their bodies release chemicals which speed up the heart and lead to higher blood pressure, increasing the risk of damaging inflammation or a heart attack in people who already have serious illnesses.

Prolonged periods of inflammation or high blood pressure can make someone more likely to develop heart disease, heart failure or dementia or have a stroke.

The researchers claimed 'stress while driving is a risk factor for the development of cardiovascular disease and sudden cardiac complications such as heart attack'.

Professor Valenti added: 'Listening to music attenuated the moderate stress overload the volunteers experienced as they drove.

'Listening to music could be a preventive measure in favor of cardiovascular health in situations of intense stress such as driving during rush hour.'

The research was published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine.

This article has been adapted from its original source.