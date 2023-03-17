London streets decorated for Ramadan

  1. Home
Published March 17th, 2023 - 02:27 GMT
Ramadan
Ramadan decoration in Central London (Twitter/ @AliJaved29)

ALBAWABA - For the first time ever, streets in London, the United Kingdom were publically decorated to mark the holy month of Ramadan, the month of fasting for all Muslims around the world.

Using the words"Happy Ramadan," streets in Central London were glowing with lanterns, stars and moons.

This year, about 1.8 billion Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

The streets and houses in most countries around the world are usually decorated using full or crescent moons as well as lanterns to mark this occasion. 

The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and it lasts 29 to 30, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.

