London streets decorated for Ramadan

ALBAWABA - For the first time ever, streets in London, the United Kingdom were publically decorated to mark the holy month of Ramadan, the month of fasting for all Muslims around the world.

Using the words"Happy Ramadan," streets in Central London were glowing with lanterns, stars and moons.

As if London have put up lights for Ramadan 🥹😍 pic.twitter.com/NvSfWXpZnl — M (@_Mxarzz) March 17, 2023

This year, about 1.8 billion Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

The streets and houses in most countries around the world are usually decorated using full or crescent moons as well as lanterns to mark this occasion.

Central London decorated with lights for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan 🌙 pic.twitter.com/il1hIHKhgg — hamza not hehe rn (@IamHardTalk) March 17, 2023

The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and it lasts 29 to 30, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.