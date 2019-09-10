London Opens World's First Conveyer Belt Cheese Restaurant

  1. Home
Published September 10th, 2019
A London eatery is drawing in dairy-loving patrons with an unusual gimmick -- being the "world's first conveyor belt cheese restaurant."

The Pick & Cheese restaurant in Seven Dials Market in Covent Garden offers 25 varieties of cheese sourced from around Britain on a 130-foot conveyor belt that passes by patrons.

The cheese plates are color-coded by price, and "cheese flight" options are also avalable.

The eatery also offers cheese-themed "off-belt dishes" including a grilled cheese sandwich and pan-fried angloumi.

The eatery purports to be the "world's first conveyor belt cheese restaurant."


