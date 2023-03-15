Crucial Ramadan apps for Muslims abroad

ALBAWABA - Ramadan is that special time of year when for one month, Muslims across the globe all fear being a minute too late to drinking water when they still can. It’s when Muslims worldwide are required to fast from dawn to sunset.

For those living in a Muslim country, where most of the population fasts during Ramadan, it is easier to observe the holy month. But it may be harder for Muslims residing in countries where there aren't many adherents of their religion.

Albawaba picked some apps that can help them during Ramadan.

1-Ramadan Legacy

This is one of the most popular Ramadan related apps, and it allows you to share your experience, while also seeing what others are going through, during Ramadan. It also gives you a personalized 30-day interactive planner and access to a library full of tips and guides relating to Ramadan.

2- My Halal Kitchen

For those living outside Muslim countries, coming across Halal food may be hard. It’s even harder if you weren’t very good in the kitchen. This is where this app comes in handy. It can be your guide to making delicious meals, which everyone wants to break their daylong fast.

3- Zabihah

If cooking is just not your thing, it doesn’t mean you still can’t eat something made by a professional chef. Zabihah is an app designed to help you find Halal restaurants around you, which might be necessary for any Muslim who has little time for cooking.

4- Quran Reader

This app is useful for Muslims who don’t know how to speak or read Arabic very well because it allows them to click on any line in the Quran, and it would read for them. If not, they can still read the Quran from it. This is useful for Muslims who don’t know Arabic very well both during and after Ramadan.

5- Ramadan Diet

For those hoping to lose weight during Ramadan, this app is here to help you. It gives its’ users a dietary note that tells them what they should and shouldn’t eat, plus it gives them some exercise suggestions and instructions. Lastly, it reminds its users when to eat and when to exercise, in case they overlooked to do that.