Love Season! Woman Wins $10M Lottery Ticket as a Valentine's Day Gift

Published February 19th, 2022 - 07:26 GMT
Valentine's Day
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
A Virginia woman said her husband got her a Valentine's Day gift far more romantic than flowers: a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $10 million.

Maria Chicas of Haymarket told Virginia Lottery officials she was skeptical when her husband presented her with the Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket and told her it was a $10 million winner.

"I thought he was joking," Chicas said.


A closer examination revealed the ticket, which her husband had bought a few days before Valentine's Day from the In & Out Mart in Manasses, was indeed a top prize winner.

The Virginia Lottery said the ticket was the final $10 million winner for the Extreme Millions game, which is now being ended by officials.

The In & Out Mart store was awarded a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

