Lucky man finds 31-year-old lost classic car

ALBAWABA - It doesn't take someone who is into cars to know that rare classic cars can make a fortune if sold, especially at an auction, and this lucky person who found a 31 years old lost Ford is one of them.

A lucky person managed to find an elegant classic Ford Mustang car from 1965 that was hidden and abandoned in a barn for 31 years, but it was in good condition, and he will offer it up at auction.

Classic car's condition

(Photo by: Car & Classic)

Apparently, this classic car has had only two previous owners in the past, and its condition has remained excellent after all these years. The car's seats show no signs of damage or rips, with the stitching still completely intact, while both front doors still have their shine and are in a good, well-maintained condition. It seems even being forgotten for three decades wasn't long enough to damage this car.

And luckily, even after all this time of inactivity, the car's documentation has been well preserved.

Auction, price of the classic car

(Photo by: Car & Classic)

As for the value of this car despite its age, Car and Classic commented: "These cars age like fine wine, a reminder of a time gone by and a sign of what is rare to see nowadays."

This stunning classic 1965 Ford Mustang has just been put up for auction and is set to fetch a staggering sum of money, but the Ford car's selling price has yet to be revealed. A similar Ford Mustang model was recently sold for nearly £47,000, which is around ($60,239)

As for this found car, bidders have until 8.55 p.m. on July 10 to bid for one of them to become its next owner. Eight bids have already been made so far.