Luxury Designer Loewe Says Sorry for Outfit Compared to Nazi Concentration Camp Uniform

Luxury designer label Loewe has apologised after it came under fire over a striped outfit that was compared to a Nazi concentration camp uniform.

The Spanish fashion house has pulled the £1,430 ($1,840) black and white striped shirt and trousers from sale after they was blasted by horrified social media users.

Among them was Instagram account Diet Prada, which serves as a fashion industry watchdog.

The account wrote on Friday: 'Unable to see anything but concentration camp uniforms in this $1,840 (£1,431.62) ensemble from @loewe's William De Morgan capsule, a collection meant to "capture a freedom of imagination".

'But with the particular stripe proportions and layout, uniform-style garments, and prominent chest patches, there's not actually much left to the imagination when the resulting look is so uncannily disturbing.'

The account also shared a series of comments that had been left on a now-deleted photo of the ensemble that was shared on the official Loewe Instagram account.

One critic commented: 'This is so beyond offensive. It is blatantly symbolic of the Holocaust.'

Another posted: 'This is not cute. Reminds me of a Holocaust uniform.'

The items are no longer on sale however they are modelled by Kendall Jenner in the December issue of British Vogue.

Responding to the criticism, Loewe released a statement on its Instagram Story.

It read: 'It was brought to our attention that one of our looks featured in a magazine and part of our Arts and Crafts ceramicist William De Morgan could be misconstrued as referring to one of the most odious moments in the history of mankind.

'It was absolutely never our intention and we apologise to anyone who might feel we were insensitive to sacred memories. The products featured have been removed from our commercial offering.'

In 2014, Zara apologised after it unveiled a children’s T-shirt that bore a strong resemblance to concentration camp uniforms worn by Holocaust victims.

The ‘sheriff’ t-shirt – featuring blue stripes and a six-pointed yellow ‘badge’ - sparked anger as online commentators drew comparisons with the Star of David badges used by Nazis to denounce their Jewish victims.

A year later, Urban Outfitters angered consumers with one of its designs, this time with a tapestry that closely resembles a Nazi concentration camp uniform forced upon male gay prisoners during the Holocaust.

This article has been adapted from its original source.