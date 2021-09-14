Madaba in Jordan Wins Title of Arab Tourism Capital For 2022

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced that Madaba, some 30km south-west of Amman, was named the Arab Tourism Capital for the year 2022, after meeting the criteria and terms of reference as stipulated by the Arab Tourism Organization.

The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Hamidi Al-Fayez stressed that “the seeks to make the city of Madaba a center for cultural and religious heritage and a home for mosaics and handicrafts in the Kingdom, stressing that Madaba is a city rich in heritage, heritage, archaeological and religious monuments and is famous for its historical monuments, in addition to the picturesque natural landmarks of distinctive valleys and unique mountain views.”

The town of Madaba is known as the City of Mosaics thanks to the world-famous and much visited is the mosaic map of the Holy Land from the second half of the 6th century.

The city has a special heritage in its alleys, ancient Byzantine churches, mosques, and unique architecture. It also contains the only institute in the world to teach this art.

⭕️ مأدبا.. عاصمة السياحة العربية لعام 2022

Madaba named Arab Tourism Capital for 2022

But you should also take your time to see the other fascinating mosaic floors in Madaba. Most of them were created in the 6th/7th century during the Byzantine period, developed from the classical Hellenistic-Roman tradition. Madaba's heyday continued until the 8th century under the Muslim Umayyads, who were tolerant of Christianity.

New criteria in choosing the capital of Arab tourism focused on the city's tourism management, infrastructure, tourism resources and other indicators.

The selection of one of the Arab cities as the capital of Arab tourism came to encourage the inter-Arab tourism movement while highlighting the uniqueness, customs, and traditions of each city, and highlighting the tourism value of each city chosen and its role in supporting the Arab tourism industry and communicating with other cultures and civilizations.

Many of Jordan’simportant tourist and biblical sites are located near Madaba, such as Mount Nebo, 9 kilometers west of the city, where Prophet Moses saw the Promised Land.

Madaba is one of the most welcoming Jordanian cities, a place where you can live the spirit of coexistence among all spectrums of its society.

You can enjoy visiting the historical monuments, stay in one of its beautiful and friendly family-run hotels and enjoy a delicious meal in one of its traditional or modern restaurants and coffee shops.