Malaysia MP Proposes Sexual Harassment Law to Protect Men

A Malaysian senator caused uproar in the Southeast Asian country this week after proposing a sexual harrassment law to protect men from being lured into committing sexual crimes.

Mohd Imran Abd Hamid, a lawmaker from prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim's PKR party, made the bizarre proposal to his fellow lawmakers on Wednesday.

"I propose a Sexual Harassment Act to protect men from the actions, words and clothing of women, which can cause men to be seduced to the point they can commit acts such as incest, rape, molestation, (watching) pornography and likewise," the former navy admiral said.





"This is important, we (men) need to be protected. The actions, clothing of women can seduce us into breaking the law and causing us to be charged (with criminal offences)".

"Although my intention was sincere, I did not expect it to be seen as such a big mistake that hurts the feelings of many women and also men, who feel insulted," he said in a statement.

