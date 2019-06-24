Man Arrested for Attempting to Steal Scrap Car in UAE

A young Arab man stood trial at the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court for allegedly trying to steal a 'scrap car'.

Court records showed that the owner of the vehicle was shocked to see the defendant in front of his house, towing his car away.

When he asked him why he was taking the car, the man claimed that his sponsor had bought it. The accused also presented a "purchase contract", which the car-owner said was fake as he did not sell his vehicle to anyone.

The complainant then called the RAK Police and a team was sent to the site in Al Rams area. The young man was referred to the public prosecution and charged with attempted car theft and contract forgery.

The accused insisted that he wasn't trying to steal the car. "My sponsor, who has a workshop in the industrial area, has misled me," he told the RAK public prosecution.





"He claimed that he had bought the car and gave me a purchase contract, which was later proven to be fake. I was shocked to know that my sponsor, who exploited my need for a residency visa, did not really buy the car and set me up."

The man also told the court that he was never involved in any crime. "I have a clear record and a certificate of good conduct," he said.

The workshop owner, however, denied that he asked the accused to tow the car away.

The court adjourned the case and a ruling is expected to be issued later this month.