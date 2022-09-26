  1. Home
  3. Man Busted While Stealing ACs From Dubai Pizza Diner

Man Busted While Stealing ACs From Dubai Pizza Diner

Published September 26th, 2022 - 06:14 GMT
He was sentenced to one month in prison by the misdemeanour court for trying to rob the joint of three air conditioners

A man was jailed for attempting to steal three air conditioners worth Dh 48,000 from a popular pizza restaurant.

The details of the case date back to last March. The man asked four of his employees to go to the top of the building where the restaurant was located, on Salah Al Din Street in Al Muraqqabat area in Dubai, and take the ACs. He asked them to bring them to his workshop for maintenance.

When the manager of the restaurant asked the workers what they were doing, they told him that they were maintenance workers working for the convict, and that he had asked them to disassemble the ACs.

The manager informed his supervisor, who told him that there is a maintenance workshop at the restaurant's headquarters. The manager informed the police. Two of the workers fled and two remained at the site.

According to the case file, the workers stated that the convict asked them to bring him the ACs. He has been sentenced to one month in jail.

