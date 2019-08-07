Man in Egypt Commits Suicide to Avoid Getting Married

An Egyptian man has committed suicide because he couldn't stand his family's repeated attempts to get him married.

Local Egyptian media reported that the 22-year-old man, who held a bachelor's degree in engineering, and lived in 10th of Ramadan City, killed himself because his family always pushed him to get married as he was their only son.

Investigations revealed that the man, who was living alone, refused to marry several times and wanted to focus on his career.

His body was taken to the department of forensic examination for further investigation.





