Young Man Jailed for Stabbing his Father to Death in Egypt

Published August 14th, 2019 - 11:01 GMT
A young man stabbed his father to death with a sharp knife during a quarrel next to a mosque in the village of Wasiti, affiliated with the center of conquest in the province of Assiut.

Major General Asaad Al-Thukair, Director of Assiut Security, received a notification from Al-Fateh police station that a young man stabbed his father with a knife next to Al-Qadi Mosque in Al-Wasta village.

The body was transferred to the morgue of Al-Eman General Hospital at the disposal of public prosecution. The accused was arrested, the necessary minutes were released, the prosecution began a review, and necessary legal procedures were completed.


