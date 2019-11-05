Man Filmed Beating Two Schoolgirls Arrested in Saudi

A man who was filmed beating two girls in the back of a car in front of a school in Saudi Arabia’s Hail was arrested by authorities, local reports confirmed.

Social media users online called on authorities to identify and arrest the man, who was detained shortly after the short video showing the abuse went viral.

The two school children were identified by relevant authorities, reports said.

The arrest came after the video circulated online which showed the man whipping the two girls, both of which sat in the boot of the 4x4 car and cried during the ordeal.





In September, Saudi authorities arrested a man after a video was widely shared on the internet showing him beating his baby daughter.

The man, identified as Yousif Alqutai - a Palestinian resident of Saudi Arabia - was filmed beating his daughter in an attempt to force her stand up.

