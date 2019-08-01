Man Gets Hundreds of Job Offers After Handing out Resume on The Street

A father who was laid off from his job at a metal recycling company has been flooded with job offers after handing out his resume on the street.

Family man Patrick Hoagland, 30, from Phoenix, Arizona was struggling to find another position after having no luck applying for numerous positions online and in person.

But the determined father-of-one took matters into his own hands and began handing out his CV on the street.

'I wasn't getting any responses,' he told Good Morning America.

'I was getting frustrated. It popped into my head, stand on a corner and hold a sign and hand out resumes.

'At first I laughed about it...and then it kind of went crazy.'

His unique resume states his objectives are to provide a better life for his family and to have a positive impact on people and things around him.

He adds he is a 'fast learner' and 'excellent problem solver' who can 'establish rapport with people from different backgrounds and cultures.'

One passer-by of a busy Phoenix intersection, Melissa DiGianfilippo, was prompted to pull over her car when she caught sight of Hoagland.

DiGianfilippo, owner of Serendipit Consulting, was left impressed by the initiative and the man's willingness to stand in 110-degree heat, and took a copy of his resume to later share on social media.





'Hey friends! I was driving down Camelback Road near my office and spotted this guy, Patrick, on the side of the road with a huge smile on his face in 110-degree heat, with a sign asking people to please take his resume,' she said.

'I love that he was not asking for a handout, just for people to consider him for a job.

'Here's a pic of his resume.

'Can you help me by sharing this post to help get this guy a job?'

Hoagland, who has experience working as a mechanic and crane-operator, said he has since received hundreds of job offers.

After consideration he has accepted a job as a concrete grinder at Flatline Concrete, which he said is his 'dream job scenario'.

This article has been adapted from its original source.