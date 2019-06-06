Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Syrian in Jordan

The Court of Cassation upheld a December Criminal Court ruling sentencing a man to life in prison after convicting him of murdering a Syrian man following a brawl in Irbid in August 2015.

The court declared the defendant guilty of driving the vehicle that transported two other suspects, who shot and killed the victim, and handed him the maximum punishment.

Court papers said the defendant had constant feuds with the victim and decided to murder him as revenge.

On August 11, 2015, the defendant asked the victim to go for a ride with him and he took him to a secluded area, according to court documents.

“The two argued and the defendant drew a gun and shot the victim once in the chest,” court transcripts said.

The defendant then claimed that someone else shot the victim but police did not believe him and he was arrested as a result, according to court documents.





The defendant, through his lawyer, contested the court’s ruling arguing that the “court did not follow proper legal proceedings and that he did not plot the murder”.

“My client had no intention of hurting anyone and the bullet was accidentally discharged from the weapon,” the defendant’s lawyer argued.

However, the higher court ruled that the Criminal Court followed the proper procedures and the defendant deserved the verdict he received.

This article has been adapted from its original source.