Chinese man finds light bulb stuck in mouth after attempting online challenge

ALBAWABA In a Zhejiang hospital's emergency room, a Chinese man arrived with a light bulb's screw base protruding from his mouth, a consequence of attempting an exceptionally online challenge.

In the city of Yueyao, Zhejiang, China, a man named Chen became the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. Having watched a video online of someone placing a light bulb in their mouth, he was tempted to try it himself.

Man gets light bulb stuck in mouth while attempting stupid online challenge. #stopit #donotswallowhttps://t.co/O0JTPBETyX — Wask (@waskradio) August 2, 2023

Unfortunately, the seemingly harmless imitation turned into a nightmare when the light bulb got stuck inside his mouth.

The firefighters at the Rescue and Fire Brigade in the city of Yueyao, Zhejiang, China, faced one of the most unusual cases when a man named Chen entered their station and attempted to explain something to them.

However, his mouth was covered with a shirt, and instead of words, he seemed to only produce muffled sounds.

After removing the mask, the reason behind his peculiar speech became apparent – a LED light bulb had come out of his mouth, and he was seeking assistance in removing it.

Chen informed the doctors that the light bulb had been stuck in his mouth for about two hours. He had attempted to remove it by himself, but he couldn't open his mouth wide enough to safely take it out.

He was experiencing difficulty in swallowing and speaking, so he decided to seek specialized assistance.

As for the reason behind having the light bulb in his mouth, the man said that he saw someone doing it in an online video and wanted to know if he could do it too.

The internet has undoubtedly revolutionized the way we access information and connect with others. However, it has also given rise to a concerning trend – online challenges that can be hazardous and potentially life-threatening.