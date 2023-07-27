Man goes blind after crying for 7 days

ALBAWABA During his courageous attempt to break the Guinness World Record for continuous crying, a Nigerian man endured unforeseen physical consequences.

Throughout the week-long challenge, he pushed himself to the limits and, unfortunately, experienced temporary blindness, along with a throbbing headache, puffy eyes, and a swollen face.

نيجيري يصاب بالعمى بعد 7 أيام من البكاء من أجل دخول موسوعة غينيس#تواصل #نيجيريا pic.twitter.com/PpTzV8TUbN — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) July 26, 2023

The Nigerian TikToker,Tembu Eber, cried for a week to attempt to be recorded in the Guinness World Records. However, he revealed that he suffered from severe headaches, puffy eyes, and a swollen face, and even experienced temporary blindness.

In the video, the young man is seen sitting on a chair crying next to a stopwatch, indicating that he was attempting the challenge for two hours and several minutes.

The video garnered over five million views. Despite shedding all those tears, the Nigerian young man did not succeed in entering the Guinness World Records. He told his followers that he would cry for anyone who sends him their problems.

The Guinness World Records has witnessed an increase in attempts to break records for the largest country in Africa by population in recent months.

Nigeria is considered one of the most active countries participating in the Guinness World Records.

The Guinness World Records itself encouraged Nigerians to keep their challenges easy and advised applicants not to take risks.