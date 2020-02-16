Man Jailed, Fined for Punching His Boss in UAE

A 26-year-old Arab man was sentenced to six months in jail by the Ajman Criminal Court for assaulting his boss and causing permanent disability. He was also fined Dh40,000 and will be deported after his term.

According to police records, they received a call at the operations room about two people fighting at one of the residential buildings in Al Rashidiya area. The patrols spotted the duo and found one of them had been assaulted following a dispute. They arrested the accused immediately.



During interrogation and public prosecution investigation, the defendant confessed that he had assaulted his boss after he had refused to hand over his passport and allow his sponsorship transfer to another company.

The accused said he waited at the parking lot of the building where the victim lived. When he arrived at 11pm, the accused punched him several times on his face.

The victim told the court that while he was entering the elevator of his building, he saw the accused hiding behind a pillar with an iron rod in hand. "He then hit me several times in all parts of my body. I tried to defend myself and tried to hold him on until the police arrived."

