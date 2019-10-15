Man Lands in UAE Jail After Asking Mother to 'Go Dance'

A young man was ordered by the Fujairah Misdemeanour Court to serve one month in jail for allegedly swearing at his mother and driving her out of her house.

As per the sheet of indictment, the accused - a GCC national - told her mother to "go away and dance at a nightclub rather than stay at home".

Though the son denied the charges, the court turned his defence down and found him guilty.

As per court records, the mother approached the court and asked it to slap her son with a fine of Dh50,000 for using abusive words against her and bolting her out of her house.

The son told the court that he, his mother and father were at the Fujairah family court over a family dispute between his parents.

"I was standing by my father, who I believed was right. However, I never abused my mother."





He added that his mother was upset with him because he was backing his father in the dispute.

"She filed a case against me for taking the side of my father."

The son requested the court to adjourn the case to hear his two witnesses, who would reveal that he did not insult his mother.

He also asked the court to clear him of the "baseless" charges.

The mother's lawyer said his client insisted on the imposing a fine of Dh50,000 against her son for swearing at her and expelling her from her house.

The court found the son guilty and sentenced him to one month in prison.

This article has been adapted from its original source.