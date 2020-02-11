Man Locks Up Dad to Stop Him From Voting in The Delhi Assembly Election

The Delhi Assembly Election, which concluded on Monday, saw aggressive campaigning by the BJP and AAP as voters lined up to cast ballot.

One man from Delhi's Munirka area was hell-bent to not let his father cast his vote as he was certain he would vote for BJP. Not wanting his father to vote for the party, the man who is in his 20s locked up his father in the house.

The incident took place on February 8 while the polling was on. The man is said to have confined his father in a room which prevented him from going to the polling booth. He later revealed he was inspired by his friend who also locked up his parents to stop them for voting, reported India Times.

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of over 61 per cent.

This article has been adapted from its original source.