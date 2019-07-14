Man Kills his 2 Cousins After Family Dispute in Oman

  1. Home
Published July 14th, 2019 - 09:35 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Two brothers were shot dead by their cousin over a family dispute in the wilayat of Musanah, an official at Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said.

No further information was made available.

An official at the ROP said: “Two brothers were shot dead by their cousin on Saturday over a family dispute in the wilayat of Musanah on Saturday.”

He added: “Investigation is under way.”

 


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Muscat Media Group

