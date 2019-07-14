Man Kills his 2 Cousins After Family Dispute in Oman

Two brothers were shot dead by their cousin over a family dispute in the wilayat of Musanah, an official at Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said.

No further information was made available.

He added: “Investigation is under way.”





