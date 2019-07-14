Man Kills his 2 Cousins After Family Dispute in Oman

Highlights
Man Kills his Cousins After Family Dispute in Oman.
Two brothers were shot dead by their cousin over a family dispute in the wilayat of Musanah, an official at Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said.
No further information was made available.
An official at the ROP said: “Two brothers were shot dead by their cousin on Saturday over a family dispute in the wilayat of Musanah on Saturday.”
He added: “Investigation is under way.”
