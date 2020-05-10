Man in Virginia Wins $177,777 Lottery Ticket Instead of $1000

A Virginia man waiting to cash in his $1,000 winning lottery ticket ended up winning an additional $177,777 before collecting his prize.

Jeff Melick of Newport News told Virginia Lottery officials he was waiting until the lottery's customer service centers reopened to cash in his $1,000 winning scratch-off ticket when he purchased a Lucky 7s Tripler ticket.



The ticket turned out to be a $177,777 top prize winner.

"I kind of went numb," Melick said. "I was doing good with the $1,000 winner."

Melick said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay it forward by taking care of strangers' purchases at his local convenience store.

This article has been adapted from its original source.