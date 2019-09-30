Kuwait: Man Who Planted Device on ATM to Obtain Cash is Jailed to Hard Labor

The Criminal Court sentenced a Romanian to three years imprisonment with hard labor after he was found guilty of planting a device on an ATM, which collected data of clients withdrawing cash from the machine.

The Romanian was arrested after security agencies were contacted by one of the local banks to observe security footage of one of its ATM, which showed the defendant attempting to tamper with the machine by installing a gadget that was later revealed could copy data and information, which clients put while accessing their bank accounts through the ATM.

The defendant was in Kuwait on tourist visa. He attempted to commit the crime four days after entering the country, and upon arrest, he was found in possession of maps for the location of the ATM(s) in the country





